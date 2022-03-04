Light Brangus steers sell for 902.2c/kg at Charters Towers special store sale

The soaring market pushed light steers to 902.2c/kg in Charters Towers on March 4.



The combined agents' special store sale saw a total yarding of 4718 head at the Dalrymple Saleyards.



Simon and Gaye Terry, Terry Pastoral Pty Ltd, Bay Downs, Mourilyan, saw a strong result with a line of 294 weaner Brangus steers sold to a top of 902.2c/kg.

Queensland Rural livestock agent, Dustyn Fitzgerald, said he was pleased with the result.

"A very strong market here in Charters Towers," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"The lighter steers are a part of the stronger market here today. It's not very often we get to 9-bucks in Charters, so it is a very good result for this location."

The steers were sold to a southern buyer in the Roma region.

"They will go down to the southern country, which is what these vendors were chasing," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"A lot of the cattle have been heading south, which is our main market."

At time of publication, the North Queensland Register was awaiting final market results.



Ray White Rural Townsville and Charters Towers livestock and property agent Liam Kirkwood with Rapisarda Enterprises Red Brahman steers.

John Rapisarda, Rapisarda Enterprises, Woodhouse Station, Ayr another notable vendor offering 680 Red Brahman steers.

Ray White Rural Townsville and Charters Towers livestock and property agent, Liam Kirkwood, said Rapisarda Enterprises offered one of the biggest drafts of cattle to be marketed in Charters Towers for some time.

"The vendor markets his cattle at this time of year every year, however, has chosen to send them to auction this year due to the strong competition in the saleyards at the moment," Mr Kirkwood said.

"These cattle are very well known for their quality and genetics, and should sell very well."

The steers had strong lines of Fairy Springs stud bulls.

Mr Kirkwood said it was one of the strongest markets he had seen for a long time.

"The cattle have got a very good reputation throughout the whole of Queensland, and that is why they decided they would stand them up here and give everyone the opportunity to compete on them.

"They have previously been sold privately or on AuctionsPlus.

"They have chose to go with the auction method to give everyone a chance at them while the market is so strong."

Read the full sale report in next week's edition.



