Photos: Ingham Inspirational Women's Night panel event

Photos: Zoe Thomas.























Ingham ladies and friends gathered for an evening to celebrate local women in agriculture on Saturday, March 5 at an Inspirational Women's Night Panel Event.

Hosted by Ingham event based business, Grazing with the Girls (GWTG), 80 women came together and recognised two local identities making waves in the agricultural sphere.



JK's Delicatessen provided a gorgeous backdrop, food and drinks as ladies took the opportunity to frock-up and socialise for an evening.

GWTG founder, Kaitlin Venables, hosted a Q&A session with local cattle producer, Holly Sheahan and sugarcane farmer, Kelli Carbone as local panelists.

