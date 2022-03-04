Mareeba agent wins global award

Divisional Administration manager Alana House from Mareeba has been named the only Australian winner. Photo: supplied

A Mareeba woman has been recognised as one of only 16 winners from across the globe to be honoured in Nutrien's Our World Awards.

Divisional Administration manager Alana House was recognised for her contribution to Nutrien Ag Solutions' branch network across North Queensland and was the only recipient from Australia.



The awards set to find employees who go above and beyond in their work efforts.



Nutrien Ag Solutions North East Region manager Robert Payne said Ms House provided valuable support to the branch network across a broad spectrum of activities including retail, livestock, real estate, finance, insurance and water.



"Alana's competency, integrity and empathy is eagerly sought out by the network for support, above and beyond her regular duties," he said.



Also read: Moranbah locals voice concerns over critical teacher shortage

Also read: Outback Wrangler star dies in NT helicopter accident

"The merger of the legacy Landmark and Ruralco businesses saw significant change to our business, and Alana provided exemplementry support to not only her own division, but the wider network.



"Alana willingly made herself available to support system conversion issues, travelling great distances most often in her own time. Alana's contribution was instrumental in keeping the network on track and maintaining focus on the customer whilst dealing with significant change."



Ms House has been with the company for 13 years and was honoured to be recognised.

"It's been a really big two years with managing COVID, changes in the way we work, and integrating our diverse businesses; I am proud to be part of a team that can work and grow through these challenges while still achieving strong results and supporting our customers," she said.

"Relationships with people and having a good understanding of most aspects of the business are very important in my role.



"I have spent most my life in regional North Queensland and enjoy being part of the community. The people are supportive, hard-working and they are very passionate about what they do.



"The agriculture in our area is very diverse - there's sugarcane, avocados, mangos, coffee and cattle, with more recent growth in cotton and other broadacre crops. It has been great to see a strong focus on adapting sustainable farming systems in Far North Queensland."



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

