Weaner heifers 200-280kg top at 776c at Emerald

A slight increase in numbers saw just over 2200 penned at Emerald on Thursday.

Flooding in the south of the state was looking to soften rates but this never materialised with most feeder and slaughter weights maintaining values while lighter weight steers and heifers improved on the very good prices we have been experiencing.

In the prime section, bullocks over 550kg sold to 509c to average 468c, heavy steers 500-550kg reached 544c to average 502c, heavy heifers over 400kg topped at 500c to average 453c, heavy cows over 520kg pushed to 412c to average 406c, 450-520kg cows made as much as 400c to average 386c, while heavy bulls over 600kg sold to 374c.

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 680c to average 538c for the limited numbers on offer, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 710c to average 589c, steers 280-350kg topped at 806c to average 668c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 818c to average 736c, while light steers under 200kg peaked at 805c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 570c to average 526c, heifers 280-350kg reached 646c to average 580c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 776c to average 634c, while light heifers under 200kg topped at 676c for the limited numbers available. A pen of mixed age Angus cross cows with calves two to four months old at foot sold for $3800/unit.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Byron and Kate Heading, Moranbah, sold Brahman cross steers to 546c to weigh 375kg or $2048. Gerald Peddler, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 792c to weigh 250kg and $1980. John Sullivan, Cowley, Springsure, sold Braford cross steers to making to 756c to weigh 229kg and $1735.



Greg and Alicia Magee, St Omer, Capella, sold Brangus steers to 642c to weigh 326kg or $2097. The Pownall family, Skyville, Moranbah, sold Droughtmaster cross steers reaching 740c to weigh 301kg and $2231.



Strathmore Station, Collinsville, sold a large draft of both steers and heifers, with the steers portion topping at 790c with the draft averaging 717c to weigh 258kg or $1855. Their sisters topped at 646c with them averaging 248kg or 631c and $1569.



Greg and Jenny New, Many Waters, Middlemount, topped at 530c to weigh 357kg or $1894. The Sibson family, Cotherstone, Dysart, offered Brahman cows to 407c to weigh 596kg and $2429.











