Cow-ardly act: Police track down stolen giant mailbox

A giant cow mailbox stolen from aNorth West Queensland property has been located by police.



Earlier in the week the owner of the mailbox on the Landsborough Hwy between Winton and Kynuna said it had been stolen from outside the property and he believed it was taken on a white Toyota towards Emerald.

Now Central Highlands police say they have coralled the box somewhere near Emerald.

"On the ride back to the station the cow stated that she was udderly grateful and wants to give her thanks to all the legen-dairy people involved," Central Highlands police said.



Also read: Moranbah locals voice concerns over critical teacher shortage

Also read: Rails impact on slaughter grading put to the test

"She thought it was a cow-ardly act to take her and will be glad to get a mooooove on back home after her little adventure.

"Police would also like to thank the public for the assistance in this matter and we are glad that we are able to return the cow to her herd."

The famous cow-shaped mailbox normally lived outside a property on the Landsborough Highway but the callous thieves had made away with it.

Josh Ward posted on social media asking "to all my Facebook friends and around emerald and surrounding please keep an eye for this cow mailbox on the back of a White Toyota".



Mr Ward posted that it has been stolen from between Kynuna and Winton and was seen going through Alpha at 5:30pm, Longreach at 3pm.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

