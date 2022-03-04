Moranbah locals voice concerns over critical teacher shortage

Moranbah State High School (MSHS) is seeking to fill 10 vacant teaching positions with concerns for the educational impact on students.



Locals are calling for industry clarity as many regional Queensland communities face teacher shortages.



READ MORE: Outback Wrangler star dies in helicopter accident

READ MORE: Rabobank facilitating financial skills workshops for state producers

MSHS P&C president, Matthew Huggett, said the staffing crisis had been going on for a couple of years, but had reached its worst point.



"The school is 10 teachers short and we are needing to fill vacancies in a number of different areas; industrial and food technology, maths, science and english," he said.



"There seems to be a real problem attracting and retaining teachers in regional areas."



Mr Huggett said students would suffer the most if the vacancies were not filled.

"The quality of learning will be greatly affected. I commend the current teachers who are doing their best," he said.



"As a parent myself, it's not good enough that our kids aren't receiving the same access to education and learning opportunities that children in south east Queensland receive."



A Queensland Department of Education spokesperson said they were constantly investing in their teaching workforce, and had a number of initiatives to attract and retain high quality teachers, including in remote and regional areas.



"As part of the commitments the government took to the last election, we are employing 6190 new teachers over the next four years," the spokesperson said.



"We are actively recruiting for Moranbah State High School and are offering a range of benefits including housing support and relocation allowances.



"Nine teachers have already been recruited this year alone, and another three teachers have been temporarily redeployed to the school. The staffing level is currently at 91per cent.



"We will continue to promote the opportunities at the school and can reassure parents and carers there will be continuity of learning for all students."



However, Member for Burdekin, Dale Last, said the outstanding vacancies at a school the size of Moranbah State High put the delivery of the school curriculum, and a decent education for students, at risk.

"Thanks must go to the staff who are currently doing their absolute best for the sake of the students, but this situation is simply not sustainable," he said.



"The Education Minister needs to stand up today and explain how this happened, how the situation is going to be addressed and when the school will have its full complement of staff."

MP Last said similar situations would not occur at metro schools.

"Once you venture into the regions, you are expected to make do and that's not fair on the community, the staff, the parents or the students themselves," he said,

"Moranbah and the surrounding towns are great communities that welcome and appreciate people like teachers, education staff and health staff to the area."



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

