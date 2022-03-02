Rails impact on slaughter grading put to the test

The University of New England (UNE) together with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) are calling on Queensland cattle producers to assist a research project looking at the impacts transporting cattle by rail has on eating quality.

The two entities are in a joint effort to generate more value for the beef industry by increasing the number of Meat Standard Australia (MSA) eligible carcases.



READ MORE: Cloncurry Rodeo Saddle shop looking to pass on reins to next gen

READ MORE: Queensland, New South Wales floods close beef processing plants



The project is seeking eligible slaughter cattle from across northern, western and central Queensland and the Territory to avoid missing the opportunity of enabling MSA cattle to be consigned via rail.

It aims to provide a better understanding of the eating quality impact of rail transport in comparison to road transport, along with understanding other factors such as stock rest periods.

University of New England associate professor of meat science, Peter McGilchrist, said the project had both industry and government interest.

"The idea came about on the back of producer interest and the state government wanting to utilise the rail networks more," he said.

"There is a real opportunity in terms of cattle and supplying quality animal meat."

Mr McGilchrist said at present there was a 48-hour window for MSA eligible cattle to be road transported from property to abattoir for slaughter.

"A lot of these processing facilities are situated on the eastern seaboard and there are producers located in the Gulf," he said.

"These graziers aren't going to meet timeframes using trucks.

"The north-west, central-west and south-west rail lines connect interested producers from across the country and may provide the opportunity for MSA eligibility to be met."

For the project, a minimum consignment of more than 100 head of cattle are required and will leave the property by truck. The stock will either be consigned by truck or rail to a southern Queensland processing plant.

Cattle are required to be milk to six tooth finished slaughter cattle with both grass or grain fed animals welcome.

Property yards requires the ability for cattle to be drafted three ways and scales to collect an on-farm weight prior to transport is preferable.

Mr McGilchrist said participation would not lead to a financial penalty at slaughter with all costs over and above normal mustering, stress associations and transport to the abattoir covered by the project.

"There will be opportunities to give feed at different rail-heads to keep the animal full and boost nutrition," he said.

"Our question is really how does the extra handling and train transportation affect the eating quality of the meat."

The project has been underway since 2018, however due to environmental impacts and natural disasters, progression has slowed.

"With the occurrence of droughts, floods and fires over the past few years we have had a real inability to source cattle," Mr McGilchrist said.

"Unfortunately, it has not been great timing and we still need to do more testing.

"This is our chance to do this work, and potentially have rail transportation approved and suitable for MSA eligibility.

"We see cattle load on trains easily - they're not as dense and travel well. We just need to prove that they travel well."

Mr McGilchrist said the project will finish by the end of the year with slaughter and consumer testing needing to be complete for a potential green light.

Interested producers are encouraged to get in contact with Peter McGilchrist on 0419 986 056 or email Peter.McGilchrist@une.edu.au

For more information visit the MLA website.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

