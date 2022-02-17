Big business Sunday trading ban extended

Small retailers throughout regional Queensland will have until August 2023 before Sunday trading could open up to big businesses.

The Employment, Education and Training Committee recently handed down nine recommendations for the parliamentary inquiry into the Trading (Allowable Hours) Act 1990.

The EETC committee recommended the act be amended to extend the section 59 moratorium for an additional 12-months to 31 August 2023.

READ MORE: Dysart community have opportunity to improve their communication skills through one day workshops

READ MORE: Longreach crash claims lives of two from Winton



Katter's Australian Party Leader and Traeger MP, Robbie Katter, labelled the Queensland Parliament inquiry as bittersweet and feared for the future of small businesses in rural and regional communities like Mount Isa, Ayr and Charters Towers.

"If this recommendation is adopted by the Parliament, our small retailers - many who rely so heavily on Sunday and public holiday trading to remain profitable - will essentially be given a timeline," Mr Katter said.

"They will have just months before the big corporates will be able to lobby the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission for access to 'open economy' conditions which will inevitably create an influx of competition that small, local businesses owners will be disadvantaged by.

"I do see what happens next as a bit of a line in the sand moment - while I understand the convenience Sunday trade for places like Woolies and Coles would present shoppers in the short-term, in the long-run our communities will be the losers.

"When competition is destroyed and local businesses have to shut up shop, I fear many will ask where it all went wrong?"

Legislation currently prohibits larger retailers from opening their doors on a Sunday.



However, if the ban is lifted in August 2023, big businesses would be able to apply to the Industrial Relations Commission to open on the seventh day.

The Queensland Government has three months to table in parliament its response to the committee's report and recommendations.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

