Two people from Winton have died in a single vehicle traffic crash near Longreach on Wednesday.

Police said that at around 9.10am a 4WD was travelling east along the Landsborough Highway, 40kms west of Longreach, when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

The driver, a 50-year-old Winton man, died at the scene.



A 72-year-old Winton woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Longreach Hospital where she died also.

Investigations from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing with police appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or has relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

MORE READING:

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

The story Man and woman from Winton killed in car crash near Longreach first appeared on The North West Star.