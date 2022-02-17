Communication workshops benefit to those on the land

The local community of Dysart and surrounding towns will have the opportunity to improve their conversations and communication skills through stand alone one day workshops taking place next month.



Aimed at small business owners, families and professionals, the 'healthy conversations producing healthy families and communities' workshops teach attendees a variety of strategies and tips to facilitate less stressful and more successful conversations.

Previous attendee, Bobby Rowe of Candoo in Biloela, learnt skills from last year's workshop he has since implemented in both his personal and professional life.

"The workshops make you think more about when you do have a situation that is perhaps more tense or stressful and how to approach it," he said.

"You really take the time to think things through before speaking and it makes it a lot clearer.

"You are absorbing the whole conversation as opposed to just one side.

"I have a 12-year-old son and I have found I am able to communicate with him better."

Within the last year Bobby has also utilised the skills on their mixed cattle, sheep and goat property.

"The skills I learnt have helped me throughout my business, whether it be dealing with sales or leasing contracts, it's allowed a lot more clarity," he said.

"It has opened up a huge opportunity for our business, we've since leased a place across the road and the skills helped with the agreement and laying out the foundations of how things are supposed to be.

"We also purchased some cattle and it helped in the negotiating process and being clear with the whole outcome."

Expert negotiator, trainer and managing director of Peak Performance Development, Allan Parker OAM, facilities the workshops.

Mr Parker said attendees learn practical tips to implement in their everyday lives.

"Often there is trouble identifying problems, people didn't have the conversations, or they simply had those conversations too late," he said.

"In these workshops people simply learn to listen and acknowledge, clarify and confirm.

"You will learn to honour the other person, whilst improving your own memory, because often you will have two people talking and nobody listening."

Having previously worked with rural-run businesses and communities, Mr Parker said the workshops have been embraced by those on the land.

"People are not stubborn or resistant to change when they are heard and seen," he said.

"It's about bringing communities together to do what they are capable of doing.

"The level of enthusiasm in regional centers is incredible."

Workshop organiser and local Dysart Lions Club member, Judy Pownell, said the stand alone workshops will now take place over two days to allow easier accessibility for people to attend.

"We are a mining and agricultural town, so this will allow people the time to travel in and have the option to attend the workshop that suits them," she said.

"The workshops are very practical and help across the board.

"Whole families have done the workshops and they are incredibly helpful with topics such as continual family succession planning.



"Even our bank manager attended - it is open to everybody and anybody."

The Healthy Conversations Dysart workshops will take place on March 11 and 12 from 9am to 4pm at the Dysart State High School.



Prior registration is due by Wednesday, 2 of March.

For those unable to attend the main workshops, a two-hour mini workshop will be held on Thursday, 10 of March from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Dysart State High School.

To book, visit the TryBooking Australia website.



