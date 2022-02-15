Volunteers needed for Towers Show

Organisers of the Charters Towers show have put the call out for local volunteers to come onboard to keep one of the country's longest running agricultural shows alive.



The show recently surpassed 140-years but due to volunteer shortages last year, some show sections were unable to be included in the celebrations.



The Towers Pastoral, Agricultural and Mining Association (TPAMA) committee aims to change that in 2022.



More volunteers are required and the positions of treasurer and entertainment officer also need to be filled.



READ MORE: Royston Park provides North Queensland with fresh and free range pasteurised eggs straight from the farm

READ MORE: Iconic cattle station back in Australian hands



TPAMA vice-president, Phil Hill-Warner, said they needed more people to step up.



TPAMA committee member, Juanita Hill-Warner, said whilst they were grateful for their current volunteers, they were needing some young hands to help with more manual tasks.



"The people we currently have are quite elderly and it gets to a point where they can't do a lot of the heavy lifting," she said.



"Of course they help out in other areas across the board, but they can't do the manual lifting they once were able to do.



"It's a big show and there is a lot of preparation and heavy hard work beforehand."



Mr Hill-Warner said the committee also relied on local schools to share the load during the show period.



"We've developed a relationship with Blackheath and Thornburgh College last year to utilise some of their students," he said.



The Towers Pastoral, Agricultural and Mining Association is on the hunt for local volunteers for the upcoming show. Photo credit: Di Anderson Photography.

"We are just trying to further that, which will be really helpful."



However, as the students need to attend school during the week, the committee is also looking for volunteers who can contribute all year around.



The Towers Show takes place over three days and features cattle parading, equestrian events and hall displays.



A prominent feature of the Tower Show is the newly developed 'agricultural alley'.



"We invite suppliers, machinery and similar businesses to try and get it back to what I think a bush show should be," Mr Hill-Warner said.



"It has pretty well worked, but unfortunately we have been impacted by covid the last two years, which has made it very hard.



"We've otherwise had fantastic support."



Mr Hill-Warner said the COVID situation would be closely monitored.



"It really depends on what your passions are," Mr Hill-Warner said.



"If people are interested in horses and want to be involved in the equestrian section - absolutely.



"We need people to set-up and pull-down, when there's show-jumping we need people to pick up the rails, we need pencillers, we need a ringmaster.



"We need selfless people who want to be involved in the community."



Interest of the local community is vital to keep the Tower Show alive.



"It's not just their hands and backs that we need, it's their thoughts to put into the show," Mr Hill-Warner said.



"It's the people's show."



The 2022 Towers Show will take place from the 24 to 26 of July. Interested volunteers are encouraged to get in touch with the Towers Pastoral, Agricultural and Mining Association.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

