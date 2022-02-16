Four records broken at Mareeba saleyards

New records were set at the Mareeba saleyards on Tuesday across four different categories with yearling steers selling to 846c/kg.

The combined agents sale on February 15 saw a total yarding of 950 head including 15 sold in an open auction.

New saleyard records were set in the ox, cows, yearling steers and yearling heifer categories.

Stevan and Odette Plozza, Butchers Creek, once again set a new saleyard record for meatworks cows when they sold Speckle Park infused females for 570.2c/kg, weighing 481kg to return $2742/hd.

Danny DeLai, Dimbulah, set the new saleyard record for yearling heifers making 768.2c/kg at 216kg to return $1659/hd.

Kevin and Shelly Taylor, Mount Surprise, set a new saleyard record for yearling steers at 846.2c/kg weighing 207kg to return $1751/hd.

Richie Cahill set the new saleyard record for meat work ox at 474.2c//kg weighing 564kg for $2674/hd.

Agents described the market as being strong having attracted buyers from both the southern and local regions with a mixture of cattle on offer.

Mareeba saleyards combined agent, Mark Peters of Elders, said the sale went extremely well.

"Saleyard records were broken again in a number of different categories," he said.

"The market place is very strong generally speaking as it is in other selling centres across Queensland.

"There was a gallery of people looking to see what was going on."

Saleyard highlights:

Overall, 105 bulls averaged 374.9c/kg selling to a top of 520c/kg, while two bobby calves averaged 616.2c/kg selling to a top of 616.2c/kg.

Cows averaged 385.8c/kg with 101 head selling to a top of 570.2c/kg, while 168 steers averaged 453.2c/kg selling to a top of 700c/kg.

Heifers averaged 481.5c/kg with 149 head selling to a top of 600.2c/kg, while 108 yearling bulls averaged 638.6c/kg selling to a top of 766.2c/kg.

Yearling heifers 638c/kg with 189 head selling to a top of 768.2c/kg, while 113 yearling steers averaged 771c/kg selling to a top of 846.2c/kg.

Overall results saw an average of 538.4c/kg and an average head of $1448.

The cow and calves market remained strong with three cows and calves selling to a top of $2840.