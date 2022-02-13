Steven Bradbury leads Mount Isa bid...for the 2030 Winter Olympics

Queensland already has the summer Olympics in 2032 and now Australian Winter Olympic legend Steven Bradbury wants to take the 2030 winter version to....Mount Isa.

Let's be honest, Mount Isa with its plus 40 Celsius temperatures is not the first place that springs to mind as a host city for the Winter Olympics.

But there's is no better spokesperson for the Isa Winter Olympics than Bradbury, the 2002 speed skating gold medallist.

In an "Isa Bid" video Bradbury explains why Mount Isa is the perfect place to host the Winter Games.

"From the mines to the pub, the shopping centre, and the stifling heat, Queensland will become a true hub for both Winter and Summer games." Bradbury boasted.

The video shows Bradbury at the Rodeo grounds "the main stadium for the games" hosting the opening and ceremony, figure skating, and speed skating.

From L-R: The Mt Isa 2030 bid committee of Jack Rafter, Steven Bradbury, and Dylan Katter.

Other "ready made" winter sports hubs include the Urquhart Shaft mine frame which would host the ski jump while the cauldron would be lighted at the lead smelter stack.

Bobsled and Luge will be headed underground in the Mines, the Slopestyle and half-pipe at the Mount Isa Skate Park and the Mount Isa Irish Club would house the curling.

Also read: Social photos from day two of Big Country

Also read: Charters Towers country trio take America by storm

The old Blockbuster Video store on the main street would be converted into the International Broadcast Centre and athletes will stay at the old underground hospital which will act as the athlete's village.

"Bid chief" Dylan Katter (the Katters had to be involved somehow) said even though Isa's climate may not be appropriate to host the games, they had a plan to fool the athletes.



"If you say it's 38 Celsius, that's hot, however, if we adopt the imperial system, and tell people the temperature is 38 Fahrenheit, athletes will feel right at home," Mr Katter said.

Jack Rafter is the official face of the "Isa Winter Olympic bid".

Bradbury and Katter are joined on the "organising committee" by Jack Rafter, related to another hometown hero Mount Isa-born Pat Rafter.



"My third cousin, Pat, dominated in tennis for years, summer sports like that were never for me. I'm good at all the winter sports and I'm going to win Gold in 2030," Jack said.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

