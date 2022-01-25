Charters Towers country trio take America by storm

Charters Towers sibling band Homegrown has taken their talent international, touring America with a big name music artist.

When Katelyn, Liam and Kasey O'Donoghue received a phone call from Joe Jonas from the Jonas Brothers asking if they wanted to go on tour with them, the Aussie family's dreams had become an unbelievable reality.



Years of performing in country music competitions across North Queensland had paid off, as Homegrown packed their bags and moved to Nashville and spent three months touring America opening for the Jonas Brothers.

Katelyn said competing on The Voice Australia in 2018 kick started their career.



"Joe Jonas was a judge on our season of The Voice, he has been such a big mentor and helped us a lot and we kept in contact after the show," Katelyn said.

"We received a call from him out of the blue in 2019 asking us to go to Nashville to 'hangout and do some songwriting'. For about a year afterwards we had been working on moving to Nashville and as we were about to leave Australia, Joe rang and asked how we felt about going on tour with them."

Liam said they were playing for 20,000+ people every night.

"It was definitely crazy that they were the first shows that we played here in the states, to do that calibre of shows was crazy for us," Liam said.

"Keith Urban had already come over and done the Australian thing, so we were worried if our style of music would go over well, but honestly the crowds have been so supportive and appreciative of music.

"We had the time of our life up on stage, it was very, very cool."

Homegrown open for the Jonas Brothers in Nashville. Photo supplied.

Homegrown said their focus in 2022 was to record and release new music.

"We have been working with some really cool songwriters here in Nashville and we are starting to get a pile of songs together, so hopefully we will release those this year. We then plan to perform those across the states, so we are excited for that," Kasey said.



"My favourite part of the process is recording in the studio. It's lots of fun recording the songs we have worked really hard on and hearing them come to life.



"Our next album of songs will be about being young, in love, heartbreak - the things we all tend to go through while keeping it young, fun and fresh."

Despite the overwhelming start to their move to America, the siblings said they had settled into their new home in Nashville.

"Coming over here we really didn't know too many people at all, we have been very fortunate to have some other Aussies who had moved over at the same time," Katelyn said.

"Our parents flew over for Christmas which was really nice, otherwise it would have been a bit of a sad Christmas without any family around.

"Everyone is very welcoming, I think it's the southern hospitality. When people hear our Aussie accent they are very interested to know where we are from and our story, which is nice."

Since going on tour, Homegrown have seen an increase in their following and thanks everyone for their support.

"We reached 10,000 followers on our Instagram which was definitely a goal of ours," Katelyn said.

"It's so nice to have that support behind us and the support from family, friends and fans back home.

"We would love to get back home and play some shows. We hope to return home to Australia and do a tour in the near future. "

