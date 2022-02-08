Social photos from day two of Big Country

+10 We're back on day two of Big Country and bringing you all the familiar faces from Charters Towers.





















MORE GALLERIES

Day two of the Big Country Brahman sale has kicked off with a bang as 178 grey Brahman bulls set to enter the ring.

Vendors and prospective buyers from across Queensland and interstate have flocked to the Dalrymple Saleyards in Charters Towers to showcase their best stud bulls with $160,000 already being outlaid for Clukan Jaguar by Kenilworth Brahmans.

The stud also sold the top price red on day one with Clukan Redwings making $125,000.



READ MORE: Big Country bull sale soars to $125,000 for Clukan Redwings

READ MORE: Big Country Brahman Sale gets underway in Charters Towers

Check out all the familiar faces from day two.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

