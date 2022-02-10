Help design Cloncurry's new monument

Cloncurry Shire Council is seeking design ideas for a monument to commemorate the old Cloncurry Water Supply on Sheaffe Street.



The Sheaffe Street Roundabout Monument Design Competition is now open, accepting all designs that honour the historical site.



Council said the competition was an opportunity to be part of Cloncurry's history and there were $3250 worth of prizes to be won.



The competition has launched two programs, an open competition and a student competition. The overall winner of the competition will have their design incorporated into the monument that will be erected at the historic site.



Entries close March 25 and the winners will be announced on April 28 and information about the competition can be found on Cloncurry Shire Council's website

The monument will be installed on the roundabout at Sheaffe Street and Daintree Street, where the original town water supply well was located.

The well was sunk at the centre of the Sheaffe and Daintree Street junction on 10 September 1889 because as Cloncurry's population increased, so did the demand for water.



Residents had to collect water at the well and cart it back to their homes. Council records from 1939 show that the well was covered over by Council when it was no longer needed.

Artists are encouraged to create designs that pay homage to the historical significance of the site to Cloncurry.

Meanwhile entries for another Cloncurry competition, the Cloncurry Poetry Prize, have been extended to Monday, February 14.

