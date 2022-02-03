North Queensland Register welcomes new journalist

Zoe Thomas joins North Queensland Register in Townsville

Life & Style
Zoe Thomas began her new role with North Queensland Register on Thursday.

Meet the new face of our North Queensland bureau

Zoe Thomas has joined North Queensland Register as the newest Townsville-based reporter.

Originally growing up on a mixed cropping property in Zimbabwe, Africa, Zoe is no stranger to life on the land.

"Since moving over here in 2004, I have been lucky enough to explore a wide patch of regional Australia," she said.

"From Mareeba in the Far North, to Forbes in the Central West of New South Wales."

Graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of the Sunshine Coast, Zoe has since spent time working for the The Longreach Leader and The Daily Journal.

A keen photographer, the newest North Queensland recruit finds joy in documenting what life is really like in the bush.

"On my first day as a cadet journalist a camera was placed in my hands and I haven't looked back since," Zoe said.

"To have a role that allows me to share regional and rural stories both through words and images is something very special."

Zoe is keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have a story to share with NQR. She can be contacted on 0456 581 546 or by emailing zoe.thomas@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

