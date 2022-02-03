North Queensland Register welcomes new journalist

Zoe Thomas has joined North Queensland Register as the newest Townsville-based reporter.
Originally growing up on a mixed cropping property in Zimbabwe, Africa, Zoe is no stranger to life on the land.
"Since moving over here in 2004, I have been lucky enough to explore a wide patch of regional Australia," she said.
"From Mareeba in the Far North, to Forbes in the Central West of New South Wales."
Graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of the Sunshine Coast, Zoe has since spent time working for the The Longreach Leader and The Daily Journal.
A keen photographer, the newest North Queensland recruit finds joy in documenting what life is really like in the bush.
"On my first day as a cadet journalist a camera was placed in my hands and I haven't looked back since," Zoe said.
"To have a role that allows me to share regional and rural stories both through words and images is something very special."
Zoe is keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have a story to share with NQR. She can be contacted on 0456 581 546 or by emailing zoe.thomas@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
