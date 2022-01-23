Goldfield Ashes hits back in 2022

Just over 200 teams booked Charters Towers out for what's billed as the largest event of its type in the southern hemisphere.

While organiser Kerri Forno said that was down on the 245 teams they last hosted, they were extremely happy with the turn-out from around the state.



In 2020, the last time the amateur cricket carnival was staged, rain closed the Flinders Highway between Hughenden and Charters Towers, and players in the Towers offered welcome relief.

+37 Pictures by Scott Radford-Chisholm











































































MORE GALLERIES

Keep and eye out for results as they come in.

FLASHBACK:



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

