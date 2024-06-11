North Queensland Register
Home/News

Future uncertain for Malanda's historic show pavilion

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
June 12 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic Patrick English pavilion was built in Danbulla during the 1940s and served as an army igloo during World War II, before being relocated to Malanda after the war. Picture: Tablelands Regional Council
The historic Patrick English pavilion was built in Danbulla during the 1940s and served as an army igloo during World War II, before being relocated to Malanda after the war. Picture: Tablelands Regional Council

The long-term future of Malanda's historic Patrick English Pavilion is uncertain, after a routine structural assessment identified "serious structural issues".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Toowoomba. I over all things livestock and agriculture in central and southern Queensland. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.