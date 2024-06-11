Future uncertain for Malanda's historic show pavilion

The long-term future of Malanda's historic Patrick English Pavilion is uncertain, after a routine structural assessment identified "serious structural issues".
In early may, external engineers conducting regular structural assessments of the Patrick English Pavilion identified "very serious structural failures" in sections of the hall and recommended entry into the building be "excluded".
Tablelands Regional Council deputy mayor Dave Bilney said regular structural assessments had been conducted on the pavilion since 2015 and the assessment conducted in May focused on general structural condition, adequacy of the subfloor framing, and cost of repairs.
"The major findings of the report are the failure of the curved timber trusses that are the primary structural elements of the building, and failure of framing and other components of the subfloor and stage," deputy mayor Bilney said.
"The supper room is free of structural deficiencies and its condition was rated as fair.
"We are unable to open the supper room because of the risk of it being damaged if the hall structure collapses.
"The repair work required at this stage is estimated at $2.3 million however this does not address other ageing components like the electrical and plumbing systems, and the addition of air conditioning."
As a result of these findings, the council has closed the pavilion and the supper room until further notice.
Deputy mayor Bilney said the long-term future of the building will be considered after council received the latest structural assessment report.
The pavilion was built in Danbulla during the 1940s and served as an army igloo during World War II.
The structure has arched timber trusses spanning about 17m over the 560m2 floor area.
Following the war, the pavilion was relocated to Malanda as a community hall and the stage was added and then the supper room.
For generations, the pavilion has been used by families for weddings, dances, balls, parties and other occasions.
The hall is commonly used for the annual Malanda show and show ball.
Deputy Mayor Bilney said the Malanda Show Society has moved into the council's Malanda boardroom.
"We are continuing to work with them on identifying and addressing their requirements for the show," Mr Bilney said.
"One of the options is to restart community and stakeholder discussions on a multi-use facility for Malanda that can meet the needs and requirements of a broad range of users.
"This potential new facility is included in our 10-year capital budget, and we are looking at external funding opportunities."
The sudden news has forced the Malanda Show society to postpone this year's Show Ball.
In a statement posted online, the Malanda Show Society stated they were exploring all feasible options to host a function in September, whilst keeping with their theme 'Beyond the Stars'.
"The Malanda Show is only five weeks away and although it may appear slightly different to previous years it promises to be just as enjoyable," the statement read.
"It is our intention to host all agricultural competitions and exhibits as part of our showgrounds schedule: Dairy Cattle, Prime Beef Cattle, Stud Beef Cattle, Horses, Nigerian Goats and Poultry and continue offer a true family orientated agricultural show.
"Unfortunately, with the immediate close of the Show Pavilion it is impossible to accommodate a pavilion elsewhere within the grounds for 2024.
"With a huge show patronage in recent years space is of a premium and this decision has not been made lightly.
"The Malanda Show has faced many challenges in the 108 years of our history, and it will continue to thrive from many years to come."
This announcement came just weeks before the North Queensland Axemen's Association announced on June 7 that there would be no woodchop events across Far North Queensland this show season, due to wet weather.
Malanda will hold it's annual show from July 5-7.
