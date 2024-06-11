North Queensland Register
Wood chopping axed at most NQ events this year

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
June 11 2024 - 10:00am
Wood chopping was a major drawcard for spectators at the Cairns Show last year and it is expected to go ahead this year in Cairns. Picture: Emily Barker from FNQ Roar Media.
Wood chopping was a major drawcard for spectators at the Cairns Show last year and it is expected to go ahead this year in Cairns. Picture: Emily Barker from FNQ Roar Media.

Wet weather is to blame for the axing of wood chopping competitions at six events in North Queensland this year.

