The 'Bird Scarer' returns to accompany Cam on his final journey

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 16 2024 - 7:00pm, first published 6:00am
The Bird Scarer, with Cam Maxwell at the wheel, at work on a property in north west Queensland. Picture: Supplied
A Chinchilla couple has made an incredible gesture for a man they never knew, transporting a prime mover 1100 kilometres to Charters Towers to take part in his funeral cortege.

