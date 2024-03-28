Man dies in hospital after motorbike crash

QUEENSLAND Police Service's Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the death of a 68-year-old Broughton man who died on March 27 after a single vehicle traffic crash in Charters Towers.
Investigations indicate that around 9.55am on March 14, emergency services were called to Hornes Road, Broughton after the male motorbike rider was found unresponsive.
The man was transported to Charters Towers Hospital in a serious condition.
He was then transported to Townsville University Hospital.
The man died on March 27 as a result of his injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash and is appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.
