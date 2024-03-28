North Queensland Register
Man dies in hospital after motorbike crash

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated March 28 2024 - 11:25am, first published 11:24am
Investigations are being undertaken after a man died following a motorbike crash earlier this month.
QUEENSLAND Police Service's Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the death of a 68-year-old Broughton man who died on March 27 after a single vehicle traffic crash in Charters Towers.

