Roadshow rolls into Sugar City

AROUND 50 cane growers and industry professionals turned out to the Windmill Motel on March 5 for the Mackay leg of the Sugar Roadshow.
The Roadshow, presented by Rabobank, is taking a statistical road map of this year's sugar industry market predictions, analytics, and visions for the future of the industry to cane professionals across the state.
The Roadshow, delivered by associate analyst Pia Piggott, will head to Proserpine, Ayr and Ingham over the next couple of weeks, providing a unique insight into the 2024 market.
The topic of the event was 'Will 2024 sugar markets be as dramatic as 2023?'
Ms Piggott outlined the "roller-coaster" year that was last year, in terms of sugar prices, and addressed another industry that is seeing a price boom - that being the cocoa industry.
Ms Piggott also addressed the recent announcement of Australia's first bio-fuel plant in Townsville, which will open up further business for sugar cane growers across the state.
