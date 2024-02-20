North Queensland Register
Growth, upskilling and an Australia first bio-fuel plant pave the future for NQ cane

Steph Allen
Updated February 20 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 1:01pm
Twenty-five representatives from the sugar cane industry came together earlier this month for QCAR's first strategic planning meeting. Picture: QCAR
RENEWABLE energy, food, plastic and bio-fuel, industry training, and improved farm management practices were some of the key outcomes of Queensland Cane Agriculture and Renewables' first strategic planning workshop.

