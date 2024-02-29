North Queensland Register
Home/News

'Bombshell' outcome at Mossman Mill liquidation vote

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated February 29 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canegrowers Mossman chairman and grower Matt Watson is relieved after a mystery investor swooped in at the creditors' liquidation vote to save the Mossman Mill on February 29.
Canegrowers Mossman chairman and grower Matt Watson is relieved after a mystery investor swooped in at the creditors' liquidation vote to save the Mossman Mill on February 29.

IN A surprising turn of events, Mossman Mill has received a stay of execution thanks to the appearance of a mystery investor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.