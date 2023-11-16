North Queensland Register
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/News

Herbert region mills have only a week left to finalise their season crush and Mossman Mill's 2024 season hangs in the balance

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
November 16 2023 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Herbert region mills are under the pump to complete crushing before next week's end date.
The Herbert region mills are under the pump to complete crushing before next week's end date.

As the end of North Queensland's crushing season looms nearer, concerns have been raised about the pressure put upon Herbert region harvesters to meet quotas and fill bins in time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.