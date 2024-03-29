Is there a divide between the city and country?

The divide between city and country is a world-wide debate, and it was a heated discussion between media outlets in Brisbane last month at the annual Rural Press Club Awards.
During the awards, a panel of start-up rural publications was held and two debates sparked during the conference that really got under my skin.
These included the divide between city and country and the need to recruit journalists to rural areas; and as a journalist in north west Queensland I have seen both throughout my time in the industry.
The first debate started when an ABC representative stood up and stated she didn't believe in the divide between city and country, I couldn't help but say "are you serious?", as did some of my colleagues.
Throughout the eight years I have been working in rural media, I've realised that city people, especially city-based politicians, don't have any interest in what's happening in the country.
And this was perfectly demonstrated to me when Annastacia Palaszczuk came to north west Queensland in response to the monsoonal floods in 2019.
While the former premier was talking to graziers about the disaster they were facing, I asked her if she was going to go out and look at what graziers were talking about, she responded with "I'm not sure we have enough time" and "I have a plane to catch."
It wasn't until I pushed the fact and insisted that she witness the cattle piled up in corners of paddocks, that her team found the time to drive out the road so she could witness it for herself.
To have the nerve to fly out, stand in front of weeping graziers, listen to what they're facing but yet don't have the time to go and see it first hand truely showed me that city pollies don't care about what happens out west.
This was demonstrated again when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese travelled to Mount Isa in 2023, for the opening of the Mount Isa Rodeo.
He shook hands with everyone, presented a few awards, opened the rodeo, saw the mine, but no meetings or consultations were held about the escalating youth crime.
Didn't want to listen to the issues facing the city, to potentially offer support or reassurance in a resolution to the matter, he just bought a bike pump and flew out.
The second debate was on recruiting journalists to rural and remote areas.
Recruitment for journalists in the bush is dire and I saw this when we failed to find someone to fill my last two maternity leave positions.
I've come to realise there is no point just advertising the job. You could advertise a journalist position in Cloncurry and another for Townsville and I can guarantee there will be 30 people apply for Townsville and none for Cloncurry.
And I think this goes back to the first debate on city and country divide. People don't want to leave the coast or city areas.
But there are some people who want new experiences and to travel, and these are the people we need to market rural and remote jobs too.
We need to be selling the unique experience of working in the bush and the experiences that come with that.
Events like the Boulia Camel Races and the mule ride at Quamby Rodeo, attending the best bush rodeos in the country and swimming in the red rock holes of the outback after the wet season.
There is no point in selling the job, we need to sell the bush!
