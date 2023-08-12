North Queensland Register
Home/News

Prime Minister touches down in Mount Isa for Isa Rodeo

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 12 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touched down in Mount Isa yesterday to experience his first Isa Rodeo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.