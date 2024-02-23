Hinchinbrook, Mareeba and Etheridge mayors step back into office

"I started my first four year term as mayor in 2020 but I started my local government career in 1990 as a young councillor on Etheridge Shire Council. I did three terms and the last one of those terms was as deputy mayor. We bought more property to add to our family business, so I stepped away from council for a while to focus on growing that. After those years of being out of local government it is a great experience to be back in the local government family."