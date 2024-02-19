Three mayors continue reign in the north west

Three north west mayors will step back into office following the closure of nominations for the 2024 local government elections.
Electoral Commission of Queensland has listed the mayor and councillor candidates for the local government election to be held on March 16, with three north west candidates running unopposed and therefore regaining the position by default.
These include Richmond Shire Council mayor John Wharton, Burke Shire Council mayor Ernie Camp and Boulia Shire Council mayor Rick Britton.
All three have held positions on council for a substantial time, with Cr Britton entering local government as a councillor in 2007 and holding the position of mayor since 2008.
Cr Wharton was first elected to the Richmond Shire Council in 1991 and became mayor in 1997 and Cr Camp has held the position of mayor since 2015 and deputy mayor and councillor positions prior.
Diamantina Shire Council mayor is also decided with Francis Murray, previously deputy mayor, running unopposed.
McKinlay Shire Council will also see a new mayor elected, after Phillip Curr did not re-contest. Current councillors, Janene Fegan and Nyssa Currin have both nominated for the position of mayor.
Flinders Shire Council also has a two-way battle for mayor with current mayor Jane McNamara contested by 37-year-old Hughenden local Kate Peddle. Ms Peddle has previously served as a local councillor for four years.
Cloncurry Shire also has a head-to-head race for mayor, with current mayor Greg Campbell being contested by Jen Sackley. Jen Sackley previously ran in the Federal Election for as an independent candidate for Kennedy.
Mount Isa has a four-way contest of mayor with three teams, including current mayor Danielle Slade for the Mount Isa Community team, councillor Peta MacRae representing MacRae Team, and deputy mayor Phil Barwick representing Team Barwick. David Fletcher is also running as an independent.
Croydon Shire Council current mayor Trevor Pickering has been contested by his 26-year-old cousin Jarrod Pickering.
Charters Towers Regional Council has three nominations including current mayor Frank Beveridge, past mayor Liz Schmidt and Tony McDonald. They are the same three mayoral candidates that ran in the 2020 local government election.
Carpentaria Shire Council's mayor Jack Bawden is being contested by councillor Ashley Gallagher.
Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council has the most mayoral candidates with eight nominations; including Myron Johnny, Clarence Walden, Athol Walden, Stephen McNamee, Dean Jupiter, Tony Douglas, Fredrick O'Keefe and Byron Diamond.
