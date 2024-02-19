North Queensland Register
Home/News

Three mayors continue reign in the north west

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated February 20 2024 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond Shire mayor John Wharton, Burke Shire mayor Ernie Camp and Boulia Shire mayor Rick Britton will all step back into office after running unopposed as mayor. File photos.
Richmond Shire mayor John Wharton, Burke Shire mayor Ernie Camp and Boulia Shire mayor Rick Britton will all step back into office after running unopposed as mayor. File photos.

Three north west mayors will step back into office following the closure of nominations for the 2024 local government elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.