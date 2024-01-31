North Queensland Register
McKinlay graziers face 'biggest flood on record'

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
February 1 2024 - 7:00am
Mila McConachy checks the rain gauge at Moorooka Station. Photo supplied.
Mila McConachy checks the rain gauge at Moorooka Station. Photo supplied.

Graziers have witnessed an unprecedented amount of rainfall around McKinlay in the state's north west, saying it's the "biggest flood on record".

