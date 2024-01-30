North Queensland Register
Home/News

'Never seen it higher': NW town underwater

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Blue Heeler Hotel is currently under water after mass flooding hit the town of Kynuna on January 29. Picture: Your True North Hypnotherapy
The Blue Heeler Hotel is currently under water after mass flooding hit the town of Kynuna on January 29. Picture: Your True North Hypnotherapy

Its walls are covered with the scrawled signatures of patrons, and a large blue heeler sits atop its old tin roof.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.