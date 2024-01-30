'Never seen it higher': NW town underwater

Its walls are covered with the scrawled signatures of patrons, and a large blue heeler sits atop its old tin roof.
It's the Blue Heeler Pub - an iconic outback pub nestled in the McKinlay region town of Kynuna, which is currently sitting submerged in rising flood waters from ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily.
"There is a bloody heap of water...three foot of it went through the Blue Heeler," Kynuna Roadhouse owner Jeff Lawson said.
"There has been a little bit of water once on the road a couple of times in front of the Blue Heeler, but never up over the veranda and into it. Being old building...(we'll see how it goes)."
The owners of the iconic pub have reportedly packed up and left, escaping the rising flood waters and the unavoidable impact on the venue - situated on the edge of the Diamantina River.
"There is more water in the Diamantina (River) than there has ever been," Mr Lawson said.
"There is an old fella here who has lived here his whole life. He said he's never seen it higher. It's down a fair bit now (we have blue skies and no rain today), but when it's right down, there's no water in it at all.
"North west of where the Diamantina starts, there were a couple of cyclones that crashed there. That's where the water came down a couple of nights ago."
Mr Lawson, who has also operated the local caravan park with his wife Jane for over 20 years, said water had come up within six feet of the back of the park.
"Thirty kms north of us here, there's a bridge over Wild Duck Creek. It had a fair bit of water...it damaged the bridge and they can't put trucks on it," he said.
"Further up to McKinlay, the bridge there has a hand rail on it and the water is a metre above the hand rail.
"Up from us to Julia Creek, there are a couple of spots where the water blocks everything.
"But it'll be alright. We'll live it out."
Jo-Anne Foster grew up just outside Kynuna and attended school in the outback town, spending many afternoons playing at the Blue Heeler while her father enjoyed a beer on the way home.
"Many good memories," she said.
As rain continues to fall across the north west, evacuations have been carried out across the area, and major artillery roads have been closed to all motorists.
Road closures across the McKinlay Shire, and from Julia Creek to Cloncurry closed to all vehicles.
While the McKinlay River had dropped from 1.7m to 1.3m in 24 hours leading up to January 30, motorists have been trapped in the outback town, unable to leave as flood waters continue to flow.
Totals over 500mm have been recorded, with some locals stating that the effects of the tropical low were akin to the flooding they experienced in 2019.
After consulting with the Bureau of Meteorology, McKinlay Shire Council informed residents that the slow-moving weather system was expected to remain in the area for another few days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.