Cloncurry rail yards to receive 'overdue' facelift

The Cloncurry saleyards manager is hoping to increase the number of cattle moving through the rail yards, after a multimillion dollar investment was announced.
The state government announced a $3 million investment to improve cattle loading yards for rail services at Cloncurry, Hughenden, and Maxwelton increasing capacity, efficiency and animal welfare.
Cloncurry saleyards manager Dustin Keyes said 30,000 head passed through the rail yard and he hoped this improvement would increase clientele.
"About 60-70 graziers use the rail yards and about 30,000 head passed through the rail yard last year and we are definitely looking for that to increase," Mr Keyes said.
"From Cloncurry, cattle head across to Townsville and then some further down the line to Rockhampton and Brisbane.
"We are hoping this improvement will make it more attractive for graziers to send their cattle to us, for sure."
Mr Keyes said the yards were about 60 years old and well overdue for an upgrade.
"There are three yards here, the rail yards, the clean yards and the dirty yards," Mr Keyes said.
"Most of the improvements over the years have been to the dirty yard which got a really big face lift in 2016, but this (rail) yard hasn't had anything done to it in the last 40 to 50 years.
"This upgrade will increase animal welfare and is welcoming news to everyone in the region."
Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell said the sale yards at Cloncurry were yet to realise their full potential, as the current condition of the rail load out posed challenges to efficient livestock handling.
"Purpose-built and serviceable infrastructure will be a draw card for pastoralists in north Australia, as they are looking for the most cost-effective way to deliver cattle to ports, meat works, and sale yards," he said.
"An efficient sale yard in Cloncurry will not only attract livestock from north west Queensland but the Northern Territory and Western Australia too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.