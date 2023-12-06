North Queensland Register
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Home/Beef

Cattle rail yards receive vital investment boost

December 7 2023 - 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The existing cattle yards at Maxwelton. Picture: Sally Gall
The existing cattle yards at Maxwelton. Picture: Sally Gall

The state government will invest more than $3 million to improve cattle loading yards for rail services at Cloncurry, Hughenden, and Maxwelton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help