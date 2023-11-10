North Queensland Register
Wet season burns to be conducted along Barkly Highway following Mount Isa fire

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated November 10 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
The Department of Transport and Main Roads has confirmed it will perform wet season burns along the Barkly Highway following a fire east of Mount Isa. Photo: Samantha Campbell.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads has confirmed it will perform wet season burns along the Barkly Highway between Mount Isa and Cloncurry to reduce vegetation fuel loads.

