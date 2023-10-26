North Queensland Register
Home/News

Water bomber assisting Mount Isa graziers battle blaze

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:55pm, first published October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time in North West history, a water bomber is assisting graziers to fight a fire at Mount Isa that continues to burn towards town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.