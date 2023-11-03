North Queensland Register
Habana Road closed to traffic after man dies in single vehicle crash

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
November 3 2023 - 4:23pm
Traffic was diverted for hours at North Mackay this morning after an 84-year-old man died in a single vehicle crash.
An 84-year-old Andergrove man has died in a single vehicle crash at Habana on Friday morning.

