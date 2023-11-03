An 84-year-old Andergrove man has died in a single vehicle crash at Habana on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Mackay-Habana Road and Mdina Drive at 10.45am.
It has been reported that the driver and sole passenger of the Mitsubishi Triton was driving along Habana Road when his vehicle crashed.
All lanes were blocked in both directions for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.
The man sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.
The tragic news comes after four people died on North Queensland roads yesterday.
A 38-year-old Rural View man died when a ute left the Bruce Highway and rolled several times.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to Mackay Base Hospital for treatment.
On Sunday morning, a 35-year-old Mirani man was killed after crashing on Mackay Eungella Road.
Two hundred and thirty-two lives have been lost on Queensland roads this year.
