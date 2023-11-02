Three dead on NQ highways sees state death toll rise

Three people have died and five people have been injured after two fatal roll-overs on North Queensland highways yesterday.
On November 1, a four-wheel-drive ute was travelling south along the Bruce Highway between Sarina and Mackay at 3.25pm, when it left the road and rolled several times just past Sarina Homebush Rd.
The vehicle landed in a gully, with the passengers trapped inside.
Nearby members of the public attempted to assist.
The passenger, a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.
The male driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Rural View man, was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Twenty minutes later, a station wagon was driving north on the Mulligan Highway, south-west of Cooktown, near the Boggy Creek Bridge, when it also left the road and rolled several times.
The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old male passenger died at the scene.
Three passengers were transported to the Cooktown Hospital with minor injuries.
A fourth passenger was airlifted to Cairns in a critical condition.
Forensic Crash Unit investigations into both crashes are continuing.
Next of kin were notified today.
According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, between January 1 and October 29, 2023, there were 229 fatalities from crashes on Queensland roads.
