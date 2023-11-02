North Queensland Register
Updated

Lakeland single vehicle crash leaves a Kawana woman and a Mareeba man dead and another man airlifted with serious injuries

Updated November 2 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 12:59pm
A man has been transported to Cairns Hospital via rescue helicopter with serious pelvic, chest and head injuries following an horrific single vehicle crash which also killed two people in the Cooktown region on November 1, 2023. File Picture Supplied
Emergency services crews attended an horrific single vehicle crash which resulted in two deaths and one man transported by rescue helicopter from the incident which occurred a major far north Queensland highway on Wednesday afternoon.

