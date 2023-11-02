Emergency services crews attended an horrific single vehicle crash which resulted in two deaths and one man transported by rescue helicopter from the incident which occurred a major far north Queensland highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Police confined a Kawana woman, 46, who was driving the vehicle and a Mareeba man, 25, who was a passenger, died following a single vehicle crash south west of Cooktown shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.
Police said initial information indicated at 3.45pm, a station wagon was headed north on the Mulligan Highway at Lakeland near the Boggy Creek Bridge, when it has left the roadway and rolled several times.
A man was been airlifted to Cairns in a critical condition, police said.
Three other passengers were transported to the Cooktown Hospital with minor injuries.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed paramedics attended the incident.
"Queensland Ambulance paramedics attended a single vehicle crash at 3:38 pm," she said.
"A female in her 40s and man in his 20s were declared dead at the scene,
"A man in in his 40 with significant pelvic, chest and head injures was airlifted by recuse helicopter to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition.
"A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were transported in a stable condition by road to Cooktown Hospital, while a third person with minor injuries did not require treatment or transportation."
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said, "a Fire and Rescue crew and a State Emergency Services crew attended the incident just before 5pm."
SES Far Northern Regional Director Wyane Coutts confirmed volunteers attended the incident to assist their first responder colleagues.
"The Road Crash Response crew from Lakeland were at the incident," he said.
"They assisted QFES and Queensland Police.".
He said it was understood the crew assisted in the extraction of some of the people injured in the crash.
In 2023 the Lakeland Group, Road Crash Rescue Team were awarded the SES Far North Regional Operational Response of the Year for their exceptional service.
Police said Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.
Police have asked the public if they have any information to contact them using reference number QP2301824460.
