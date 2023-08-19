A Camooweal business is feeling the financial strain after local council closed public access to free camping on the Georgina River.
Mount Isa City Council closed public access to the popular tourist free-camping destination for the 2023 tourist season, to protect cultural heritage and preservation of the site following the flood in March.
Camooweal Puma Roadhouse manager Sandeeb Kumah, said he had seen a significant decrease in tourists stopping into the town and it was impacting his business.
"I have been here for the last four years and this time a lot of travellers who used to park there and stay between one week to a month are not staying," Mr Kumah said.
"All of them would shop with us, but now they're not."
Mr Kumah said the tourist season was a big source of revenue for the small community of 230 people, which had significantly decreased with the closure of the free camping.
"Fences are currently restricting access to the area," he said.
"We have the roadhouse, the pub and local store and a few small businesses, so it is impacting us all.
"We are not getting that many customers here. Everyone is just passing through. I don't agree with closing the camping."
A tourist from south east Queensland, John Murdoch passed through Camooweal twice in the last 12 months and said the buzz in the town had dramatically reduced.
"We stopped into Camooweal in July 2022, and we were quite surprised at how vibrant the town was. The pub was open, there was a museum open, the caravan park was full and the service station was the busiest place in town," Mr Murdoch said.
"However when we went through a few weeks ago, and we were amazed at the difference.
"Obviously there was no one camped down the river, the only place that was open was the fuel station, nothing happening at the pub and the caravan park was emptier. We didn't see any locals at all and there was nothing going on."
Mount Isa City Council was not of the belief that the closure of the riverside camping had impacted local businesses.
"There is no evidence to suggest that Camooweal businesses have been affected," a spokesperson said. "There is no evidence to suggest that less traffic is stopping in Camooweal as a result of the temporary closure of the camp."
Council said it was pleased with the progress made with the closure and community engagement was underway.
"Council is working on a management plan ahead of the reopening of the camp next season (2024)."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
