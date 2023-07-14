North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mark Peters from Elders on retirement and training younger staff

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Karen Bailey from Tolga, Mark Peters from Mareeba and Tania Comer from Mareeba at the recent Innisfail show.
(L-R) Karen Bailey from Tolga, Mark Peters from Mareeba and Tania Comer from Mareeba at the recent Innisfail show.

Mark Peters has decided it's time to hang up his auctioneer's hammer, put his feet up and let some younger blood step into his shoes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.