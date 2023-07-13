Yagurli Tours showcase the Gulf of Carpentaria from above

A tourism operator in the Gulf of Carpentaria is showcasing its majestic landscape from above, establishing the first indigenously owned hot air balloon tours.
Commencing operations in 2017, Yagurli Tours was created by the Gangalidda and Garawa Peoples who had a desire to tap into the travel market, increasing visitor numbers, employment opportunities and expanding the knowledge of indigenous cultures in the Gulf.
The tour company started with one boat for charter fishing and sunset cruises; but has since grown offering five different tours including its latest hot air balloon rides in 2023.
Yagurli Tours tourism operations manager Peter Ridley said the balloon arrived in Burketown last month, however it had been in the pipeline for a few years working closely with Balloon Aloft, Australia's oldest balloon company.
"The first non-commercial trials and mappings of flight areas occurred in July 2020, then in 2021/2022 commercial trails were conducted using Ballon Aloft's balloons. We made history as the first ever hot air balloon flight in the Gulf (and) the first ever afternoon/evenings flights," Mr Ridley said.
"The Yagurli balloon did its maiden flight at the Canberra Festival on the 14th of March this year and generated a lot of media interest and exposure. As far as we know it is the first and only hot air balloon owned by an Indigenous group, not only in Australia but the world, which we are so proud of.
"It is quite an achievement for a such a small town, small community and small company to have an Australian and world first."
Balloon Aloft director and senior pilot Matthew Scaife said Burketown's unique terrain and favourable weather conditions established in ideal location for balloon rides.
"The opportunity to fly over Gulf Country including Australia's largest salt pan, the Albert River and out to the ocean offers passengers a whole new perspective of the region. There is also the great opportunity to learn about the rich cultural heritage of the land and the unique flora and fauna from our local Gangalidda and Garawa crew," Mr Scaife said.
"Burketown is also so much warmer in winter than our other flight locations. The average temperature from June through to July is around 30 degrees and the conditions are perfectly suited for afternoon flights which is not something we can offer in our other locations as it is generally too windy in the afternoons.
"It really is purely the location - of being in such a unique spot. Every time you fly, you get the feeling that you really are in such a special place."
Yagurli, meaning "fish" in the Gangalidda language, was something that weighed heavily into the design of the balloon, alongside natural and cultural representation.
"The predominantly light blue colour represents the big open blue skies of the Gulf. On the ground it is highly visible, but when in the air it blends in and matches in with that blue sky and brings the Yagurli Indigenous Fish design to the fore," Mr Ridley said.
"There is a strong desire from the Gangalidda and Garawa peoples to share their identity and culture and increase the knowledge of non-indigenous peoples of who they are and where they have come from.
"From the salt pans to the Savannah to the River Systems, and the place of Burketown in the history and expansion of colonial settlement. It is the people and their passion for sharing their history and identity. It is the only place in Australia where you can take off in a balloon in the afternoon, see the sunset and the moonrise all at the same time."
Mr Ridley said the future for Yagurli Tours was bright with other other regional groups potentially interested in starting their own balloon operations.
"The balloon flights are already attracting visitors not just to Burketown, but to the wider Gulf Region which brings economic benefits to all. 'A rising tide floats all ships'," he said.
"The reputation of the balloon flights and the unique opportunity to experience the vastness and stunning beauty of the Gulf in such fascinating manner has already begun to attract visitor specifically for this experience.
"Our hope is this will continue to grow. For a town with a population of around just 200, it has elevated the tourism to the next level and given us both national and international exposure, which will flow on to economic benefits for the town and wider community."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
