Yagurli Tours showcase the Gulf of Carpentaria from above

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 14 2023 - 7:00am
Yagurli Tours have commenced hot air balloons at Burketown showcasing the beauty of the Gulf of Carpentaria. Photo supplied.
A tourism operator in the Gulf of Carpentaria is showcasing its majestic landscape from above, establishing the first indigenously owned hot air balloon tours.

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

