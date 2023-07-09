Tableland commercial beef producers made it difficult for the judge in this year's Malanda Show prime beef section, with near record numbers and "exceptional" quality.
Simon Fraser, livestock manager for JBS Townsville, knew the job was going to be difficult, based on his experience buying cattle in the region.
"It was very hard," Mr Fraser said after judging. "I knew it was going to be hard when they asked me to come up and do it but I didn't expect it to be this hard.
"The quality was outstanding - the way they were presented and the temperament was exceptional. Just a beautiful run of cattle."
Some 119 head of cattle from 13 exhibitors entered nine classes, bidding for a slice of $5500 in prize money (plus products).
Read More:
It was the second largest yarding of cattle entered, only a handful behind the record 136 yarded for the show's centenary celebrations in 2016.
Lake Eacham beef producers Owen Rankine and Roma Starczewska were named the most successful prime beef exhibitor, after collecting champion bullock of the show, champion and reserve champion female of the show and reserve champion pen of three bullocks.
Malanda veterinarian Bill Tranter won champion pen of three butchers heifers and champion pen of three bullocks.
Champion pen of three butchers bullocks went to Anthony and Katie Ball.
Mr Rankine entered 17 head across most classes.
He said the success was a result of a shift from buying to breeding their own cattle.
"We changed from buying cattle about eight years ago and started breeding our own for temperament," Mr Rankine said.
"I'm getting older and the ground is getting harder.
"We bought a Brangus bull off Telpara and three years later we have some bullocks and heavy heifers.
"They are beautiful bullocks. Brangus are probably the quietest cattle we have ever bred."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.