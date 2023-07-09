North Queensland Register
Near record entries in Malanda Show prime beef competition

By Lea Coghlan
July 10 2023 - 8:30am
The Rankine family - Georgia, Owen and Roma - celebrate their success in the prime beef cattle section at the 2023 Malanda Show. Photo by Lea Coghlan
Tableland commercial beef producers made it difficult for the judge in this year's Malanda Show prime beef section, with near record numbers and "exceptional" quality.

