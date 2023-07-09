North Queensland Register
Thirteen beef breeds compete for Malanda's supreme champion

By Lea Coghlan
July 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Supreme champion stud beef exhibit was Tallangalook Scarlett, with owners Nick and Alison Trompf, Tallangalook Santa Getrudis, Barrine. Photo by Lea Coghlan.
In an incredible nod to the growth of the beef cattle industry on the Atherton Tablelands, some 13 different breeds of cattle contested the 2023 Malanda Show Stud Beef Competition.

