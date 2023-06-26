North Queensland Register

Farm business resilience services for NQ horticulture growers

By Newsroom
June 26 2023 - 11:00am
A new horticulture industry partnership will help growers better prepare for future droughts. Picture via Shuttershock.
North Queensland horticultural growers will be better supported to achieve their business and financial goals following the announcement of a new partnership between Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers (QFVG) and the Rural Financial Counselling Service North Queensland (RFCSNQ).

