North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

$8 million program to refine northern Australia's cattle, cotton and cropping industries

By Lea Coghlan
June 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North's emerging cotton industry will benefit from a $8 million development program. Photo by Ian Biggs
The North's emerging cotton industry will benefit from a $8 million development program. Photo by Ian Biggs

A new $8 million, four-year program is targeting development in northern Australia's cattle, cropping and cotton sectors including North Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.