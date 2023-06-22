North Queensland Register
Charters Tower's hospital e-petition attracts hundreds of signatures

Updated June 22 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Charters Towers Mayor Frank Beveridge wants people to sign the e-petition to get the state government to fund a new hospital. File picture
Charters Towers Mayor Frank Beveridge wants people to sign the e-petition to get the state government to fund a new hospital. File picture

An e-petition calling on the state government to build a new state-of-the-art hospital in Charters Towers to replace the 140-year-old facility has already attracted hundreds of signatures since its launch earlier this month.

