Charters Towers hospital forum discusses urgent need for new facility

Updated June 13 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Strong support for new Charters Towers hospital. Picture supplied Charters Towers Regional Council
About 130 community leaders, healthcare professionals and concerned citizens turned out in force on Saturday to push for a new hospital for Charters Towers within the next 12-18 months.

