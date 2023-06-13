About 130 community leaders, healthcare professionals and concerned citizens turned out in force on Saturday to push for a new hospital for Charters Towers within the next 12-18 months.
The Call to Action Forum, organised by the Charters Towers Regional Council, was held to mobilise support and discuss the urgent need for a new hospital in the region.
The event brought together a diverse range of stakeholders including local businesses, government officials, healthcare organisations and community groups, all united in their desire for a state-of-the-art hospital to be provided in the next 12 to 18 months.
Mayor Frank Beveridge said the forum provided a platform for individuals to voice their concerns, share personal stories and highlight the challenges they have faced due to the inadequacy of the existing hospital.
"Attendees passionately articulated the pressing need for a larger, more advanced healthcare facility that can cater to the growing population and offer comprehensive medical services," he said.
Keynote speakers at the event included Dr Jean Covey of the Gold City Medical Centre, State Member for Burdekin Dale Last and Townsville Hospital and Health Board chair Tony Mooney.
They spoke about the numerous benefits a new hospital would bring to Charters Towers, emphasising the potential for enhanced patient care, reduced waiting times, expanded emergency services and advanced medical technologies.
The speakers also highlighted the economic impact a new hospital would have on the local community including job creation and increased investment opportunities.
The forum concluded with council requesting State Member for Traeger Robbie Katter sponsor an e-petition so Charters Towers Regional residents and those further west can have a say directly to the Queensland Government, in support of building a new hospital.
"Here is our message loud and clear to the State and Federal governments - we need a new hospital in Charters Towers and we won't be silenced any longer," Cr Beveridge said.
