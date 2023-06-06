The cattle section of the 140th Hughenden Show hit record numbers this year, with 186 cattle entered and the pen spaces filling three weeks out from the event.
Unprecedented prize money of more than $18,000 worth of cash and goods was on offer, generating huge excitement around the event.
The stud, commercial and prime sections were all well attended with 17 different cattle producers from the region, consisting of both existing and new exhibitors.
Also read: Cape Trib Farm - a regenerative focus
Also read: Malanda's entries in state dairy competition
Cattle steward Kylie Stewart-Moore said the event had excellent support from sponsors and the community, with six studs and 11 commercial producers travelling to showcase their genetics.
"Offering some of the best prize money in the state was a great incentive for exhibitors, and it was amazing to see such exceptional support from the beef industry to deliver a real showcase of what we produce in the region," she said.
"We'd like to thank everyone that was involved with the event."
Luke and Jayne Carrington, representing their family from Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton, were the most successful stud exhibitor, taking home more than $6000 worth of prizes.
Among these prizes were the Helen Wallace Memorial Grand Champion Female for Rondel 8729, and John Stewart-Moore Memorial Grand Champion Bull for Rondel 8644.
The commercial cattle sector was highly contested, with 19 entries in one class alone; the highly contested Hughenden Royal Hotel 'Class of 3 Replacement 12-23 month old Heifers'.
This was won by Mark and Shaneen Williams of Markeen Droughtmasters at Burlington Station, Mt Surprise.
Jaye and Ben Hall of Hall's Brahmans took out the Rivergum Grazing Champion Herd Bull, worth $1500 cash, with a young brahman bull 0593 showing outstanding sire appeal.
The 5M Livestock Services Champion Commercial Female was won by Alan and Stacey McConachy of Ashover Pastoral Company, at Barenya Station, Hughenden with a classy crossbred female in the cow and calf pair class.
Koon Kool Pastoral won the champion pen of 3 store steers, proudly sponsored by Blue Dog Helicopters.
Tanya and Barry Christensen, of Camberwarra Cattle Company, Hughenden won both the Champion Pen of Bullocks and the most successful prime exhibitor, among other prizes, with a great line of Santa Getrudis cattle.
Alan and Stacey McConachy also won the Champion Prime Female of the show, sponsored by Kirby and Tammy Smith.
The NRG Champion Single Bullock was won by Tim and Amanda McNamara of Delbessie, Hughenden, with an outstanding Brangus steer.
Stud and commercial judge John Atkinson of Cashmere Droughtmasters, Baralaba travelled more than 1000km to attend the event.
The prime section was judged by long time show supporter Lachy Stuart of JBS, Townsville.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.