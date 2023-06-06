North Queensland Register
Hughenden Show cattle section attracts record numbers

June 7 2023 - 6:30am
Judge John Atkinson and Ninian Stewart-Moore present winner Luke Carrington of Rondel Droughtmasters with the grand champion stud bull prizes. Pictures: Zoe Thomas Photography
The cattle section of the 140th Hughenden Show hit record numbers this year, with 186 cattle entered and the pen spaces filling three weeks out from the event.

