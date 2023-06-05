There was smiles all round at Eachamvale Illawarras at the weekend, after fifth generation farmers and siblings, Rachel and Patrick English, won through to the state finals of the Dairy Parader and Dairy Young Judges Competition.
And better still, the pair will compete for the state title in their home patch with the Malanda Show Society hosting the Queensland titles at the Malanda Show on 7 July.
Rachel, 22, was named best dairy parader, followed by second place Terese Daley and third place Kimberly Daley.
Patrick, 18, will represent the region in the young judges competition after holding out sister Rachel who finished second and Rebecca Payne in third.
