North Queensland Register

English siblings to carry flag at state titles

By Lea Coghlan
June 6 2023 - 6:30am
Rachel English will represent Malanda in the state titles for dairy parading. Photo by Anne Daley
There was smiles all round at Eachamvale Illawarras at the weekend, after fifth generation farmers and siblings, Rachel and Patrick English, won through to the state finals of the Dairy Parader and Dairy Young Judges Competition.

